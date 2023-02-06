News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End fans watch the second half action

The best 26 fan pictures from Preston North End's defeat to Bristol City at Deepdale

Preston North End were beaten at the weekend as Bristol City came away from Deepdale with all three points in the Championship.

By Tom Sandells
3 minutes ago

The Robins won 2-1 on Saturday, thanks to two first half goals from Mark Sykes and Sam Bell, and North End’s attempts to fight back proved to be in vain as Ched Evans managed to half the deficit.

The home side were backed by over 14,000 in PR1, and here are our best pictures from the day...

1. PNE fan pictures

Preston North End fans soak up the pre-match atmosphere

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

2. PNE fan pictures

Preston North End fans soak up the pre-match atmosphere

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

3. PNE fan pictures

Preston North End fans watch the second half action

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

4. PNE fan pictures

Preston North End fans watch the second half action

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

