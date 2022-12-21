Teenage Preston North End striker Finlay Cross-Adair is living the dream at Deepdale

The 17-year-old Lilywhite has enjoyed a whirlwind couple of months at the club.

The former season ticket holder has gone from watching his idols on the pitch to playing alongside them in the blink of an eye.

The young forward said: "I 100% do [feel like I'm living the dream]. Going on to the pitch I was looking around and seeing loads of fans.

Queens Park Rangers' Jimmy Dunne clears under pressure from Preston North End’s Finlay Cross-Adair The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Preston North End v Queens Park Rangers - Saturday 17th December 2022 - Deepdale - Preston

"It feels weird because a couple of months ago I was sat next to the dugout with the youth team and watching the players.

"Even before I was a scholar, I was watching loads of games, sitting in the stands, so to actually be on the pitch is really pleasing."

Cross-Adair was handed his debut by boss Ryan Lowe in October, replacing Sean Maguire with seven minutes remaining in a 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Stoke City.

The teenager was then introduced as a late substitute in the 4-1 win over Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park as North End propelled themselves into the play-off places.

And just days later he signed his first professional deal with the club, prior to getting his longest run-out to date as ex-Burnley defender Jimmy Dunne ensured the points went the way of QPR at the weekend.

"It was really good, I got 20 minutes out there, so I'm pleased with that, other than the result," he continued.

"The 'gaffer' told me to get warm, then he shouted me back and I looked at the TV and there was 15/20 minutes on the clock in the second half. I thought that I've got a bit of time to get on and do something.

"The ball didn't go out of play for a while so he told me to put my jacket back on and then told the fourth official that I'd be going on the next time it went out of play.

