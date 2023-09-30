Starting lineups confirmed for Preston North End vs West Brom as one change made
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made one change for this afternoon’s match at home to West Brom.
Liam Millar comes back into the Lilywhites’ line up in place of Robbie Brady, who drops to the bench. Top scorer Will Keane is back in the match day squad after three games out injured, with North End’s number seven a substitute. Preston’s list of absentees is shortening, with Calvin Ramsay, Emil Riis and Ched Evans the only three to miss out. Patrick Bauer drops out of the squad from last weekend’s match.
West Brom defender Semi Ajayi misses out with an ankle issue, as boss Carlos Corberan makes five changes from last weekend’s home draw with Millwall. Cedric Kipre, Darnell Furlong, Okay Yokuslu, John Swift and Jed Wallace come into the team for Ajayi, Conor Townsend, Jayson Molumby, Jeremy Sarmiento and Brandon Thomas-Asante.
PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, Ledson, McCann, Millar, Browne, Holmes, Osmajic
PNE subs: Cornell, Whatmough, Cunningham, Brady, Whiteman, Woodburn, Frokjaer, Keane, Stewart
West Brom starting XI: Palmer; Kipre, Bartley, Pieters, Furlong, Yokuslu, Mowatt, Swift, Diangana, Wallace, Phillips
West Brom subs: Griffiths, Townsend, Pipa, Molumby, Chalobah, Fellows, Sarmiento, Taylor, Thomas-Asante