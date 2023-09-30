Liam Millar comes back into the Lilywhites’ line up in place of Robbie Brady, who drops to the bench. Top scorer Will Keane is back in the match day squad after three games out injured, with North End’s number seven a substitute. Preston’s list of absentees is shortening, with Calvin Ramsay, Emil Riis and Ched Evans the only three to miss out. Patrick Bauer drops out of the squad from last weekend’s match.