Team news - Preston North End vs Swansea City: McAvoy gives top scorer the chance in the Championship

Riis came in for Scott Sinclair, having scored twice in midweek against Morecambe in the Carabao Cup. He has four goals already this season, which bests his total for the last campaign, and scored the opening goal against Hull City in the first game of the season.

Sinclair started against Morecambe but was replaced by Sean Maguire, who was given the nod ahead of last season's top scorer for the clash with the Swans.

There was no place in the matchday squad for captain Alan Browne, who had only come out of self isolation on Friday.

Emil Riis in action against Hull City.

Joe Rodwell-Grant and Josh Harrop were restored to the squad, having missed the previous game against Morecambe throguh illness and injury repsectively.

Jamie Thomas was also dropped from the 18.

PNE starting XI: Iversen, Storey, Bauer, Hughes, van den Berg, Ledson, Whiteman, Johnson, Earl, Maguire, Riis.

PNE sub: Rudd, Rafferty, Cunningham, Harrop, Potts, Sinclair, Rodwell-Grant.

Swansea City starting XI: Benda, Laird, Latibeaudiere, Bennett, Manning, Bidwell, Grimes, Fulton, Paterson, Piroe, Cullen.

Swansea City subs: Hamer, Naughton, Cooper, Williams, Dhanda, Lowe, Whittaker.