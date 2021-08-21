Team news - Preston North End vs Peterborough United: Patrick Bauer returns to starting line up with four changes

Patrick Bauer and Sean Maguire were put into the starting XI in the league for the first time this season, as Scott Sinclair and Ryan Ledson were also restored to the starting XI.

Skipper Alan Browne, Liam Lindsay and Ched Evans all dropped out of the squad due to having to isolate, with Brad Potts dropping to the bench.

Joe-Rodwell Grant and Joe Rafferty were both promoted to the subs bench, having missed out in midweek.

Patrick Bauer in action in pre-season.

It was Bauer's first league start since December 1, in a 3-2 win over Bournemouth where the German scored.

He ruptured his achilles shortly after and began the road to recovery to get back to full fitness. He played 90 minutes against Mansfield Town in the first round of the Carabao Cup, a game targeted by head coach McAvoy.

PNE starting XI: Iversen, Storey, Bauer, Hughes, van den Berg, Whiteman, Ledson, Johnson, Earl, Sinclair, Maguire.

PNE subs: Rudd, Cunnigham, Bayliss, Rafferty, Rii, Rodwell-Grant, Potts.

Peterborough United starting XI: Pym, Butler, Kent, Thompson, Knight, Ward, Norburn, Grant, Burrows, Dembele, Clarke-Harris.

Peterborough United subs: Cornell, Edwards, Szmodics, Marriott, Tomlinson, Randall, Barker.