Team news - Huddersfield Town vs Preston North End: Four changes in search for first Championship win
Frankie McAvoy made four changes as he looked for a first Championship win of the season against Huddersfield Town.
Ched Evans made his return from injury to come straight into the starting line up, seemingly to partner Brad Potts up front who was also restored to the starting XI.
Josh Earl came in at left back for his first appearance of the season and Ben Whiteman came in for Ryan Ledson.
It was Earl's first start since January 9 in the defeat to Wycombe in the FA Cup, before he went out on loan to Burton Albion.
Scott Sinclair and Emil Riis were the preferred strike force in the 2-1 loss against Reading but there was no place for either forward, and both took a place on the bench.
Joe Rodwell-Grant and Joe Raferty lost their places in the matchday squad.
PNE Starting XI: Iversen, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, van den Berg, Browne, Whiteman, DJ, Earl, Evans, Potts.
PNE Subs: Rudd, Bauer, Cunningham, Ledson, Maguire, Sinclair, Riis.
Huddersfield Starting XI: Nicholls, Turton, Pearson, Sarr, Colwill, High, O'Brien, Hogg, Thomas, Ward, Koroma.
Huddersfield Subs: Schofield, Vallejo, Rhodes, Holmes, Campbell, Sinani, Lees.
