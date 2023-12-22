Dai Cornell

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made six changes for tonight's match at Swansea City - with Dai Cornell making his full league debut for the Lilywhites.

The goalkeeper signed in the summer of 2022 but has only made two EFL Cup appearances for North End. Tonight, he comes in for number one Freddie Woodman - who drops to the bench. Also brought into the team are Andrew Hughes, Ryan Ledson, Robbie Brady, Duane Holmes and Ched Evans.

As well as Woodman, Jack Whatmough, Ben Whiteman, Liam Millar, Will Keane and Milutin Osmajic all drop to the North End bench. Emil Riis remains out injured and there is no place in the squad again for Liverpool loan man Calvin Ramsay.

PNE starting XI: Cornell; Storey, Lindsay, Lindsay, Potts, Ledson, McCann, Brady, Browne, Holmes, Evans. PNE subs: Woodman, Whatmough, Best, Whiteman, Frokjaer, Woodburn, Osmajic, Keane, Millar