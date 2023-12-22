News you can trust since 1886
Swansea City vs Preston North End team and injury news as three out and four doubts

PNE face the Swans in the Championship on Friday night

By George Hodgson
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 08:27 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 08:30 GMT

Preston North End make the long trip down to Swansea City this evening.

The Lilywhites are looking to bounce back from last weekend's 1-5 loss to Watford, by heading into Christmas with three points. Swansea also suffered defeat last time out, at home to Middlesbrough, as the hosts' struggles on their own patch continued.

Here's all the team and injury news ahead of kick-off this evening.

Swansea's summer signing and ex-PNE man made just six Championship appearances following his move from Hearts, before suffering an Achilles injury which ruled him out for the rest of the season.

1. Josh Ginnelly - Out

The Welsh midfielder - who ended up scrapping Ryan Lowe in this fixture last season - hasn't featured since September after undergoing surgery on a groin injury. Said to be 'getting closer' and is training with the squad.

2. Joe Allen - Doubt

The long-term PNE absentee was expected back for this one, but he'll now likely return in the new year. Riis suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury at Stoke in early January and has been on the way back ever since.

3. Emil Riis - Out

Has been sidelined with a knee injury since late October. Played for the Under-21s in midweek but Alan Sheehan has spoken about bringing him back 'in the right way.

4. Mykola Kukharevych - Doubt

