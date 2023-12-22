Preston North End make the long trip down to Swansea City this evening.
The Lilywhites are looking to bounce back from last weekend's 1-5 loss to Watford, by heading into Christmas with three points. Swansea also suffered defeat last time out, at home to Middlesbrough, as the hosts' struggles on their own patch continued.
Here's all the team and injury news ahead of kick-off this evening.
1. Josh Ginnelly - Out
Swansea's summer signing and ex-PNE man made just six Championship appearances following his move from Hearts, before suffering an Achilles injury which ruled him out for the rest of the season. Photo: Ian MacNicol
2. Joe Allen - Doubt
The Welsh midfielder - who ended up scrapping Ryan Lowe in this fixture last season - hasn't featured since September after undergoing surgery on a groin injury. Said to be 'getting closer' and is training with the squad. Photo: Pete Norton
3. Emil Riis - Out
The long-term PNE absentee was expected back for this one, but he'll now likely return in the new year. Riis suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury at Stoke in early January and has been on the way back ever since. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
4. Mykola Kukharevych - Doubt
Has been sidelined with a knee injury since late October. Played for the Under-21s in midweek but Alan Sheehan has spoken about bringing him back 'in the right way.