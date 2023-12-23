Preston North End players

The team selection

It was certainly an interesting one from the PNE boss, with six changes made and a league debut given to Dai Cornell. That selection may have raised eyebrows, but Freddie Woodman has looked confidence shot of late and if you are not going to give Cornell a game now - then you likely never will do. He made a couple of smart saves in the first half, but then got away with one big time in the second half, when his pocket was picked at one apiece. As for the goals, both of Jamie Paterson's strikes were well struck and placed - leaving North End's shot stopper with little he could do. Preston's boss packed the team with experience and players he could count on to fight: Ryan Ledson, Ched Evans, Andrew Hughes, Robbie Brady and Duane Holmes the five outfield players brought in.

PNE do have three games in the space of seven days and Lowe may have had an eye on the Leeds game, but his starting XI lacked pace and creativity - with the first half introduction of Liam Millar only due to Brady's injury. North End went with the box midfield and Ched Evans as the lone striker, over Will Keane - which was an intriguing call given his two goals in two games. While rotation is needed in the Championship, this was another game where North End's boss made several changes. Lowe appears muddled at the moment, as he desperately searches for the right formula and tries to improve results. It's now three wins in 16 games, with nine defeats: a run of form the Preston boss is surely running out of time to turn around.

A moment of absolute class

Millar, unsurprisingly, boosted North End's attacking threat and it was he who got Preston back on level terms. The Canadian has been open about left wing being his best position and on Friday night he showed just what he can do, if you get him into those dangerous positions. The drop of the shoulder and caressed finish into the far right corner was wonderful quality. Millar did similar on debut but you're never going to get it that easy, every week in the Championship.

Here, Millar was further out and the angle was tighter too, but the finish was truly top drawer. If he can keep improving his ability to go on either side then North End's number 23 will only cause more problems for opponents. He came agonisingly close to scoring another beauty, just minutes after levelling. His overall work rate and intent was excellent as well; someone who simply did not deserve to head home empty handed.

The sucker-punch

This was not a very good football match and both sides would've likely been content to shake hands on a point come full time, given their respective performances over the 90 minutes. It looked, for all the world, like we were heading for a share of the spoils. Barring Millar's moment and a spell of PNE pressure which followed briefly after, North End struggled for rhythm in the game while Swansea were sloppy in a lot of their passing play. Preston, nor the hosts, were pushing hard for a winner in the closing stages. But, not for the first time this season, the Lilywhites found a way to throw precious points away.

As poor as Swansea had been for large parts, there were clever positions being taken up by white shirts all match and focus was key for North End's players. But, in the 95th minute Ali McCann was loose and careless with his pass and a quick one two saw Paterson slipped in to score the winner. PNE were left on the floor and forced to head home empty handed, from a game they really didn't need to be great to take anything from.

Gutted Gaffer

Ryan Lowe was a picture of utter deflation in his post-match press conference, with North End's run of results clearly taking its toll. Preston's boss highlighted the support he has from owner Craig Hemmings and director Peter Ridsdale, but Lowe looked a man who realises time may not be on his side to turn this around. There was plenty of emotion in his comments and the message of 'having to go again' was delivered in a flat manner rather than fired up.