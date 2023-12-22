Preston North End's Ryan Ledson battles with Swansea City's Jay Fulton

Anyone expecting a party performance from Preston North End on Mad Friday would've surely been in the minority. Manager Ryan Lowe had spoken about ensuring his team didn't lose, if they were unable to win, over the packed festive period. And until the 95th minute in south Wales his side looked good value for a gritty away point - despite the unglamorous performance. But, Jamie Paterson had other ideas and landed a 95th minute hammer blow - on a night where Preston will have felt it vital to take something back up the road.

Friday night's showdown was undoubtedly an important one for the Lilywhites, after last weekend's hammering against Watford - and Lowe having sparked a fierce backlash from supporters in his pre-match press conference. And with Leeds United up at Deepdale in just four days, North End's boss made six changes to his starting lineup in Swansea - naming a side flooded with experience.

The most notable of those switches came between the sticks, with ex-Swan Freddie Woodman dropped to the bench - and making way for Welshman Dai Cornell to debut in the Championship for North End. Andrew Hughes, Ryan Ledson, Robbie Brady, Duane Holmes and Ched Evans were also brought in, as PNE's boss reverted to the box midfield which served his side so well at the start of the season. Preston had dug in for a goalless draw at Norwich City earlier in the month and there was a similar graft - on paper - about this particular team.

While clear cut opportunities were few and far between in the opening exchanges - Jamal Lowe and Robbie Brady both curling wide from range - it became evident that sharp focus was going to be required from the visitors. Swansea remain under the caretaker charge of Alan Sheehan, but there was the traditional, technical vibe to the home team - with clever positions taken up by white shirts and rotations a constant.

North End lost Robbie Brady through injury just before referee Bobby Madley brought a forgettable first half to an end. Preston had carved out precious little themselves, but done a relatively steady job of stifling their opponents. Swansea headed into the match in 19th spot and there was certainly a dejected feel among the home faithful, who were frustrated by their team's final third sloppiness over the course of the first 45 minutes.

Liam Millar had been introduced as Brady's replacement down the left, on an evening where North End's attacking bench could potentially have a big say. It was one of Preston's starters who had a notable pop on 56 minutes though, as Evans drilled a powerful strike on target which was well held on to by Swansea shot-stopper Carl Rushworth.

The first goal in the Championship is always crucial but on stuffy nights like this one, it doesn't half make a difference. Preston's record in Swansea over the years is dire and to prevent it from worsening, they were going to have to do it the hard way. On the hour mark, Matt Grimes latched on to the loose ball and looped it over to Jamie Paterson, who swept his precise, first time strike across the turf and into the bottom right corner.

North End were going to have to show character but also quality. And in Millar, they have a player who may not always get it right - but is capable of providing moments. On 67 minutes he found himself one-v-one with Josh Key and shaped inside, before bending home a beautiful equaliser; a carbon copy of his first in North End colours back in September. A couple of minutes later, Millar almost produced an even better version - only for the fingertips of Carl Rushworth to deny him.

Both Lowe and Sheehan rung the changes over the remainder of the second half, but neither side looked overly keen to lose the point they had by going all out for three. Cornell almost gifted the hosts their lead again, but Jay Fulton failed to capitalise after the PNE goalkeeper had his pocket picked. Swansea and North End had seven minutes of additional time to snatch a winner and a wild Grimes strike from distance - sent well clear of Cornell's crossbar - looked like being the last meaningful effort.

That was until the ball broke kindly for the lively Paterson, 30 yards from goal, and he drove on the outside of Liam Lindsay before picking out the same corner - with an equally pinpoint, left-footed strike. A bitter, brutal pill to swallow for North End, who will need to get another late blow out of their system very quickly - given the Boxing Day test that lies ahead.

Attendance: 15,098 (246 away)

