PNE striker Emil Riis battles with Swansea's Joel Latibeaudiere at Deepdale last August

Swansea City v Preston North End: How PNE could line-up at the Liberty Stadium

Preston North End make the journey to South Wales to face Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium today.

By Dave Seddon
Saturday, 22nd January 2022, 7:00 am

The Lilywhites go there on the back of Tuesday night's 2-2 draw with Sheffield United in which Ryan Lowe' s men came back from 2-0 down to earn a point with 10 men.

There are a couple of selection issues for Lowe but this could be the starting XI which takes to the field.

1. Daniel Iversen

The Danish goalkeeper is a certain starter, with this set to be his 51st appearance for PNE.

2. Sepp van den Berg

The Dutchman scored against Swansea in the reverse fixture at Deepdale in August. He's made the right side of defence role his own.

3. Patrick Bauer

The German will play in the middle of the back three. How good to see him sign a new contract last week.

4. Greg Cunningham

With Andrew Hughes suspended after his red card against Sheffield United, Greg Cunningham is his likely replacement on the left side of the defence.

