Swansea City v Preston North End: Confirmed teams, Joe Rafferty and Ched Evans start at the Liberty Stadium

Rafferty's inclusion was one of three changes made to the starting XI by PNE manager Ryan Lowe for the visit to the Liberty Stadium.

Ched Evans and Greg Cunningham came into the team, with Scott Sinclair moving to the bench, Andrew Hughes suspended and Brad Potts injured.

In last Tuesday night's 2-2 draw with Sheffield United, Rafferty had come on as a half-time substitute in place of Potts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His previous action this season had come in the Carabao Cup, with him only added to the 25-man squad in October.

On the bench there was a return after a knee injury for midfielder Ryan Ledson, while Matthew Olosunde got a substitute's slot too.

It was Olosunde's first involvement in a matchday squad since December 4 - his one appearance to date in a PNE shirt came that day at Blackburn.

Swansea: Hamer, Cabango, Naughton, Manning, Christie, Downes, Grimes, Latibeaudiere, Smith, Ntcham, Piroe. Subs: Fisher, Bennett, Fulton, Obafemi, Wolf, Joseph, Walsh.

Joe Rafferty in the warm-up ahead of Preston North End's clash with Swansea City

PNE: Iversen, Van Den Berg, Bauer, Cunningham, Whiteman, Rafferty, Browne, Johnson, Barkhuizen, Riis, Evans. Subs: Ripley. Lindsay, McCann, Ledson, Olosunde, Maguire, Sinclair..

Referee: Josh Smith (Stamford)