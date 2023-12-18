Alan Sheehan, caretaker head coach of Swansea

Swansea City remain on the hunt for a new manager, having parted ways with Michael Duff on December 4th.

The Swans are Preston North End's next opponents in the Championship, with Ryan Lowe's side making the long trip down to south Wales on Friday night. Alan Sheehan has overseen the club's last three matches, with Swansea in 18th spot having won one, drawn one and lost one.

Defeat to Middlesbrough last time out left the club on 25 points - seven behind North End, who were pummelled 1-5 at home to Watford. Tottenham Hotspur assistant coach Chris Davies was Swansea's reported number one target to succeed Duff, but he is claimed to have turned down the opportunity.

That leaves ex-Luton Town and Notts County man, Sheehan, as likely to be in charge for PNE's upcoming clash. Wigan Athletic manager Shaun Maloney and the out-of-work Nathan Jones are high up in the bookies' odds, but local media in Wales suggest that neither are in the running as things stand. Former Birmingham City manager John Eustace is also said to be 'not interested' in the job, despite admiration from Swansea's board.

When asked about the club's search, Sheehan said on Saturday: "We know where we want to get to as a football club. You see where it's been and you see where we want to get back to. It's a thorough process and I'm sure they'll get the right guy."