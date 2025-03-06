Swansea City | Getty Images

Swansea City are on the search for a new manager after sacking Luke Williams in mid-February

A former Preston North End player has been linked with a Championship vacancy.

Swansea City - whom PNE drew 0-0 with on Tuesday night - have been without a permanent boss since parting ways with Luke Williams a few weeks ago. Alan Sheehan has stepped in as interim and overseen the Preston draw, as well as a win over Blackburn Rovers.

But, Hibernian chief David Gray is now being linked with the job in South Wales. Gray, 36, landed the full time job at Easter Road in the summer. After a poor start to the season, Hibs have climbed to third in the league, are unbeaten in 15 games and reached the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

Gray - who made 52 appearances for PNE between 2010 and 2012 - has also overseen consecutive victories over arch-rivals Hearts. Preston signed the full-back from Manchester United during Darren Ferguson’s stint as boss at Deepdale. He went on to play for Stevenage, Burton Albion and then Hibernian.

Sheehan is in charge at Swansea until at least the March international break. The club sit two points and one place below North End in the Championship table. The Irishman has thrown his hat into the ring for the full-time gig.

"If they want me to be that guy and they believe that I am the guy, then we'll have a conversation," he said. “I think it's important the football club gets the right person, that they believe and understand that there needs to be changes to be successful.”

At the time of writing (06/03) Sheehan is the strong favourite (1/3) with the bookies. He is followed by Gray (8/1) and former North End boss Ryan Lowe (8/1) - who has been out of work since leaving PNE in August. The Liverpudlian has been linked with a handful of jobs over the last few months.

Ryan Lowe overtaken in Latics boss odds

In recent days there has been speculation around Lowe taking over at Wigan Athletic - who parted ways with Shaun Maloney last weekend. Latics are 15th in League One and Lowe was the runaway early favourite, but has since been overtaken by ex-Derby County manager Paul Warne in the odds (1/1).

