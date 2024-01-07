Preston North End have been overlooked in the latest television picks, but how many times have they been picked this season, and how does that number compare to their rivals? It has been an underwhelming campaign so far for North End, who currently sit as low as 14th place.

On the positive side, Preston are only five points off the top six, and there is plenty of time left for them to make up that ground between now and the end of the season. Though, their current distance from the playoffs means television picks are few and far between for now, while Leeds United have seen three games selected from the latest picks alone. here we round up a Championship table based on the number of games each team has had selected by Sky Sports.