Supporters’ reaction delights new Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe

The new manager was given a tremendous reception by the fans before the game and the applause was louder at the final whistle following the 2-1 victory.

Lowe was naturally pleased to get off to a winning start and the way his players went about the task pleased him most.

Alan Browne and Daniel Johnson scored North End’s goals, Cauley Woodrow equalising in between.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe salutes the home supporters

“I appreciated the welcome which the fans gave me,” Lowe told the Lancashire Post.

“I’m a new manager coming to a new club. This is my club now, I have to make sure I do my best for these fans and get them off their seats.

“This will have given them a lift and hopefully I have helped that with the style and type of football I play, and with the type of manager I am.

“I’m passionate about football and this job, I want the best for Preston.”

There was more attacking intent on show from PNE, with them creating 16 chances and having 60% possession.

Browne’s opener delighted Lowe, the move starting with North End playing out from the back and Johnson driving forward to set up the skipper.

Johnson’s winner was one Lowe was happy to give coach Paul Gallagher the credit for.

Said Lowe: “The first goal was fantastic, we’d worked on getting our ‘eights’ into those areas and sliding passes in.

“If you watch it back, there was a great run from Emil Riis off the ball. He darted inside to leave that space for Browney to take that touch and produce a calm, composed finish.

“The second one was fair play to Gally. He told me that they’d been working on that little routine for three years and it has never worked! But it worked here which is great.

“I want them to try things at the top end of the pitch, I call it a risk area – go and take those risks, showcase what you are about.”

Lowe made five changes to the starting XI, with him able to bring back Sepp van den Berg, Patrick Bauer and Andrew Hughes in defence.

Ched Evans and Jordan Storey missed the game due to a bug and should be back for Millwall this weekend.

A groin injury sidelined Matthew Olosunde, while Tom Barkhuizen wasn’t fit to return from an ankle injury.

Lowe has a clear midweek on the training pitch with the squad, time he hopes will allow him to get more of his message across.