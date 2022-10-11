Supercomputer predicts Championship table with play-off push for PNE and success for Norwich City and Sheffield United

Emil Riis was at the double for North End and Troy Parrott scored his first league goal for the Lilywhites as they ended Dean Smith’s side’s unbeaten home run.

It was the first time that PNE had scored twice in a league game this season and the win shot them up to play-off contention, sitting just a couple of points outside of the top six now.

Preston have lost just twice all season, winning four and drawing seven of their 13 games so far.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe celebrates at the end of the match against Norwich City.

The sharp uptake in form, seven points gained in the last week, has seen the outlook on the Lilywhites change – especially now they know where the back of the net is and their leading marksman for last season is back in the goals.

It’s extremely tight throughout the Championship, with just five points separating 16th and sixth, and eight games still to play before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar.

According to an updated predictions table from FiveThirtyEight, it could be another season of almost but not quite for North End as they are predicted to finish eighth. It would mean that their current position would also be their finishing position, and they’re supposedly set to miss out on the top six by just one point.

The ‘supercomputer’ has Ryan Lowe’s side finishing on 66 points, with a +4 goal difference, level on points with Luton Town but three goals worse off.

Swansea City are predicted to occupy the final play-off spot, on 67 points.

Norwich City and Sheffield United are expected to be the top two, with Burnley, Watford and QPR finishing off the top six.

Rivals Blackpool are expected to finish six points above the relegation places in 20th, a point and place behind Wigan Athletic, with Blackburn Rovers in 10th and two points behind PNE.

A good season is predicted for PNE, with a 4% chance of relegation, a 21% chance of making the play-offs, a 12% chance they will make the top two and 4% chance they will win the title.

Their best season since their return to the Championship is a seventh place finish in 2018, which saw them end just two points away from the play-offs.

Here is FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Championship table in full:1. Norwich City (82 pts)

2. Sheffield United (80 pts)-----3. Burnley (76 pts)

4. Watford (71 pts)

5. Queens Park Rangers (70 pts)

6. Swansea City (67 pts)-----

7. Luton Town (66 pts)

8. Preston North End (66 pts)

9. West Bromwich Albion (65 pts)

10. Blackburn Rovers (64 pts)

11. Millwall (63 pts)

12. Middlesbrough (62 pts)

13. Stoke City (62 pts)

14. Cardiff City (62 pts)

15. Reading (60 pts)

16. Sunderland (59 pts)

17. Birmingham City (59 pts)

18. Bristol City (57 pts)

19. Wigan Athletic (57 pts)

20. Blackpool (56 pts)

21. Coventry City (54 pts)

22. Huddersfield Town (50 pts)

23. Rotherham United (49 pts)