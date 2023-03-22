Data experts have tipped Preston North End to better last season’s final league position, but not their points tally.

Last season Ryan Lowe’s side finished in 13th place, just outside the top half, with 63 points but this campaign they are expected to be one place better off and one point worse off.

North End have 24 points up for grabs between now and the end of the season but the supercomputer behind the data predicting every team’s points total, goal difference and final standings has them picking up only 10 points in that time.

Still, it’s enough for them to keep their current league position, with a lot of the Championship only separated by the smallest of margins.

There are a couple of derbies still to come for the Lilywhites too, with Blackpool next up after the international break and Blackburn Rovers coming to Deepdale in April.

1 . Brady and Cannon Preston North End's Tom Cannon celebrates scoring with Robbie Brady at Rotherham Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

2 . 24. Wigan Athletic Current Points: 31. Projected Points: 40. Predicted Goal Difference: -29. Chance of finishing 21st: 8%. Relegation Probability: 83%. Photo: Tom Dulat Photo Sales

3 . 23. Huddersfield Town Current Points: 36. Projected Points: 44. Predicted Goal Difference: -25. Chance of finishing 21st: 11%. Relegation Probability: 77%. Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales

4 . 22. Blackpool Current Points: 35. Projected Points: 44. Predicted Goal Difference: -32. Chance of finishing 21st: 12%. Relegation Probability: 75%. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales