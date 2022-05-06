Super Sunday at Deepdale with 10 Preston Schools' Finals and Preston North End Women's FC in action

It’s a Super Sunday at Deepdale, with Preston Schools’ FA holding 10 finals during the day.

Then in the evening, Preston North End Women’s FC will play a friendly on the hallowed turf, it being the first time the current squad have had the opportunity to play there.

The Preston Schools’ finals will see 300 local children in action, from Under-11s through to Under-16s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End's Deepdale ground

Always a popular event in the local football calendar, this is the first time since 2019 that the finals have been held due to the pandemic.

The first two games kick-off at 9am with the last final starting at 3.30pm.

Admission which covers all the finals is £3 adults and £1 concessions. A number of local organisations and companies have provided sponsorship for the finals.

PNE Women’s FC then take centre stage at 6pm when they play Hindley Women’s Junior.

Admission is free, with access to the Sir Tom Finney Stand available from 5.30pm.

Their first-team coach David Rawcliffe said: “Speaking on behalf of the coaching team, but particularly as a Preston North End fan myself, it gives me goosebumps thinking about the opportunity for the girls to play at Deepdale.