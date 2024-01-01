Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made three changes for the New Year's Day clash at Sunderland - with kick-off 12:30pm at the Stadium of Light.

From last Friday's loss to Sheffield Wednesday, Jordan Storey, Mads Frokjaer and Ched Evans come in for Jack Whatmough, Duane Holmes and Milutin Osmajic. After being forced off against the Owls with a sore knee, Whatmough misses out all together as Will Keane returns to the match day squad post-Covid. Robbie Brady remains out injured for North End.