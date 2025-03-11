Sunderland vs Preston North End confirmed starting XIs as Jobe Bellingham and Jayden Meghoma start

By George Hodgson
Published 11th Mar 2025, 18:46 BST
Team news is in for Tuesday night's Championship fixture between Sunderland and Preston North End

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made three changes for tonight’s match at Sunderland.

From last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United, Ryan Ledson comes in and captains the team. Andrew Hughes and Jayden Meghoma also come into the side as Liam Lindsay, Robbie Brady and Will Keane drop to the bench for PNE.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mads Frokjaer is back in the squad after a couple of weeks on the sidelines. Jack Whatmough, Jordan Storey, Ali McCann and Milutin Osmajic remain out for Preston. It’s also three changes for the Black Cats as Leo Hjelde, Romaine Mundle and ex-PNE captain Alan Browne drop out.

Confirmed team news

PNE XI: Woodman; Porteous, Gibson, Hughes, Kesler-Hayden, Thordarson, Ledson (c), Meghoma, Potts, Greenwood, Riis. PNE subs: Cornell, Bauer, Lindsay, Whiteman, Brady, Carroll, Frokjaer, Keane, Evans.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Mepham, O’Nien, Cirkin, Neil (c), Bellingham, Roberts, Mayenda, Watson, Isidor. Sunderland subs: Moore, Seelt, Hjelde, Anderson, Browne, Rigg, Jones, Mundle, Aleksic.

Your next PNE read: Duane Holmes exit to MLS club confirmed

Related topics:SunderlandJobe Bellingham
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice