Sunderland vs Preston North End confirmed starting XIs as Jobe Bellingham and Jayden Meghoma start
Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made three changes for tonight’s match at Sunderland.
From last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United, Ryan Ledson comes in and captains the team. Andrew Hughes and Jayden Meghoma also come into the side as Liam Lindsay, Robbie Brady and Will Keane drop to the bench for PNE.
Mads Frokjaer is back in the squad after a couple of weeks on the sidelines. Jack Whatmough, Jordan Storey, Ali McCann and Milutin Osmajic remain out for Preston. It’s also three changes for the Black Cats as Leo Hjelde, Romaine Mundle and ex-PNE captain Alan Browne drop out.
Confirmed team news
PNE XI: Woodman; Porteous, Gibson, Hughes, Kesler-Hayden, Thordarson, Ledson (c), Meghoma, Potts, Greenwood, Riis. PNE subs: Cornell, Bauer, Lindsay, Whiteman, Brady, Carroll, Frokjaer, Keane, Evans.
Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Mepham, O’Nien, Cirkin, Neil (c), Bellingham, Roberts, Mayenda, Watson, Isidor. Sunderland subs: Moore, Seelt, Hjelde, Anderson, Browne, Rigg, Jones, Mundle, Aleksic.
