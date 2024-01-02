3 . Second half spectacle

It was a poor and pretty painful watch, with North End having a mountain to climb and never really looking like doing so. Sunderland just sat in their shape and defended everything that came at them, with North End unable to find a way through. It was Preston's third game since Boxing Day but the intensity and energy didn't feel there, with the second half a low key affair in which the win for Sunderland never looked in threat. On the tempo, Lowe said: "I think we did take the game to them. Their crowd was getting a bit frustrated when they weren't getting up to us, but again it's well done by their management and game management. They didn't need another goal did they? It might've been a bit frantic towards the end if we got a goal, but we didn't. We huffed and puffed a little bit; we've got to do a little bit more. We didn't have enough good moments to get a goal. The tempo, once they got their two goals I don't think they needed to come out. As long as they are solid and resolute, they are fine and we just couldn't break them down."