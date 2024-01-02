Preston North End kicked off 2024 with a 2-0 defeat at Sunderland.
Here are our talking points from the clash.
1. Changes to the team
Jordan Storey, Mads Frokjaer and Ched Evans came in for Milutin Osmajic, Duane Holmes and the injured Jack Whatmough. It was Frokjaer's first start in eight games, having provided a bit of a spark in the Sheffield Wednesday defeat. On his team, Lowe said: "We always knew we had to change. You would like to un-change a few more, but you've also got to stick to the structure of what you're trying to do and the personnel. If the players are fine, they can go again. We just felt the changes were definitely needed. We wanted Ched to look after the ball at the top end for us and keep us up there. We have to make changes at times; that's what a squad is for isn't it? So, we will continue to do that until we find a winning formula."
Alex Pritchard sent Sunderland on their way to victory with a 10th minute piledriver from distance. PNE will be frustrated by the time afforded to the Black Cats' midfielder, along with the fact nobody was able to block or keep the strike out. Post-match, Pritchard told Sky Sports about his instructions from manager Michael Beale. He said: "Just to come inside really and cause their left centre-half problems, coming inside and getting on the ball. I thought I did in the first half; second half not too much. At the end of the day, we've won the game. I think the game was pretty bitty. They probably had more of the game in the second half, but it's three points and that's the main thing."
It was a poor and pretty painful watch, with North End having a mountain to climb and never really looking like doing so. Sunderland just sat in their shape and defended everything that came at them, with North End unable to find a way through. It was Preston's third game since Boxing Day but the intensity and energy didn't feel there, with the second half a low key affair in which the win for Sunderland never looked in threat. On the tempo, Lowe said: "I think we did take the game to them. Their crowd was getting a bit frustrated when they weren't getting up to us, but again it's well done by their management and game management. They didn't need another goal did they? It might've been a bit frantic towards the end if we got a goal, but we didn't. We huffed and puffed a little bit; we've got to do a little bit more. We didn't have enough good moments to get a goal. The tempo, once they got their two goals I don't think they needed to come out. As long as they are solid and resolute, they are fine and we just couldn't break them down."
Ched Evans led the line for North End but had very little joy up there. His task was to link play and bring Mads Frokjaer, Alan Browne, Ben Whiteman and Liam Millar into the game, but it wouldn't stick for the number nine - who did not have a shot during his 66 minutes on the pitch. Lowe has turned to Evans plenty of times since his sensational return to football post-serious medical issue, but the 35-year-old has not got back up to full speed yet. And as for him playing as the lone striker, it would be a surprise to see that again anytime soon.