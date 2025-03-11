All tA point at the Stadium of Light for PNE

Preston North End drew 1-1 at Sunderland on Tuesday night with Romaine Mundle equalising late on after Emil Riis’ opener.

It was goalless at the break after a end-to-end first half in which both sides had gone close to breaking the deadlock. The Black Cats had the stand out opportunity with Wilson Isidor heading wide of the top right corner from point blank range, as the whistle approached.

Brentford loan man Jayden Meghoma had gone close to opening his account for PNE with a fizzed effort, but Sunderland shot-stopper Anthony Patterson kept him out with a fingertip save. At the other end a crucial piece of defending from Lewis Gibson saw Eliezer Mayenda’s close range effort blocked.

North End had shown encouraging signs in the first half and came out of the traps flying, with Paul Heckingbottom’s side consistently finding themselves in promising positions. Riis then raced through on goal but got his final effort, 1v1, all wrong.

The Dane kept his head up though and took the next chance - created all by himself - in emphatic fashion. Riis chopped inside from 20 yards and plundered a ferocious left footed strike into the bottom left corner. From there, the visitors looked on track to take all three points - away from home in midweek again.

Suddenly, though, the Stadium of Light came to life after a flurry of PNE injuries and substitutions. After five minutes of play being halted, Regis Le Bris’ side instantly equalised through Mundle - who curled a mesmeric shot into the top right corner from distance.

