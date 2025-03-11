Sunderland 1-1 Preston North End RECAP as spoils shared after wonderful Mundle and Riis goals
Preston North End drew 1-1 at Sunderland on Tuesday night with Romaine Mundle equalising late on after Emil Riis’ opener.
It was goalless at the break after a end-to-end first half in which both sides had gone close to breaking the deadlock. The Black Cats had the stand out opportunity with Wilson Isidor heading wide of the top right corner from point blank range, as the whistle approached.
Brentford loan man Jayden Meghoma had gone close to opening his account for PNE with a fizzed effort, but Sunderland shot-stopper Anthony Patterson kept him out with a fingertip save. At the other end a crucial piece of defending from Lewis Gibson saw Eliezer Mayenda’s close range effort blocked.
North End had shown encouraging signs in the first half and came out of the traps flying, with Paul Heckingbottom’s side consistently finding themselves in promising positions. Riis then raced through on goal but got his final effort, 1v1, all wrong.
The Dane kept his head up though and took the next chance - created all by himself - in emphatic fashion. Riis chopped inside from 20 yards and plundered a ferocious left footed strike into the bottom left corner. From there, the visitors looked on track to take all three points - away from home in midweek again.
Suddenly, though, the Stadium of Light came to life after a flurry of PNE injuries and substitutions. After five minutes of play being halted, Regis Le Bris’ side instantly equalised through Mundle - who curled a mesmeric shot into the top right corner from distance.
PNE XI: Woodman; Porteous, Gibson, Hughes, Kesler-Hayden (Frokjaer 82’), Thordarson (Whiteman 75’), Ledson (c), Meghoma (Lindsay 83’), Potts (Bauer 85’), Greenwood (Keane 64’), Riis. PNE subs: Cornell, Brady, Carroll, Evans.
FT: Sunderland 1-1 PNE
Mundle’s late wonder strike sees Sunderland come back to draw with North End after Riis had fired them ahead in the second half.
94' Gathered (1-1)
Roberts cuts in and shoots but it’s tame and straight at Woodman.
90' Added time (1-1)
NINE minutes.
87' GOAL! PNE 1-1 Sunderland
Mundle bends in a beauty from distance.
82' PNE changes (0-1)
Potts and Kesler-Hayden make way for Frokjaer and Lindsay.
81' Feisty (0-1)
PNE defend their box after a succession of crosses and then the referee halts play while Sunderland have the ball - which leads to fume from the home faithful. Porteous went down holding his head and Kesler-Hayden has gone down again.
76' Big block (0-1)
Cirkin crosses from the byline but it’s blocked well by Kesler-Hayden and put behind.
74' PNE sub (0-1)
Whiteman on for Thordarson.
71' Fine to continue (0-1)
Kesler-Hayden goes down and receives treatment but it able to carry on.
66' GOAL!!!!! Sunderland 0-1 PNE
Emil Riis drills a thunderous shot into the bottom left corner
64' First PNE sub (0-0)
Greenwood makes way for Keane.
61' Curled wide (0-0)
Isidor works room and has a go from the edge of the box but it’s well wide.
59' Double change (0-0)
Mundle and Rigg replace Watson and Mayenda.
56' Struck off target (0-0)
Riis finds Kesler-Hayden and his low cross finds Greenwood who checks it back for Riis and the first time shot is over.
55' Over (0-0)
Mayenda guides over from Watson’s cross.
54' Fizzed wide (0-0)
Cirkin tries his luck from range but it angles wide of the bottom right corner.
52' Gets it all wrong (0-0)
Greenwood sets Riis through brilliantly but he fires his eventual shot, 1v1, well wide.
49' Early chances (0-0)
Greenwood in dangerous positions on two occasions as he fires over and then finds Potts whose shot is blocked.