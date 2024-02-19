Preston North End rivals Sunderland sack manager with win against Lilywhites just one of four secured during 12-match reign
Preston North End's league rivals Sunderland are on the lookout for their third manager of the season.
That’s after it was revealed that the Stadium of Light outfit have parted company with Michael Beale - just 12 matches into his Black Cats reign. Appointed as Tony Mowbray’s successor on December 18 - on a two-and-a-half year deal - the former Rangers and QPR boss has exited Sunderland after winning just four of his dozen games in charge.
One of those came against Preston - a 2-0 win at the Stadium of Light on New Year’s Day. However, just two more Black Cats victories followed, against Plymouth and Stoke respectively.
And with Sunderland registering back-to-back defeats against Huddersfield and Birmingham, the decision has reportedly been taken to call time on the 43-year-old’s short stint in Wearside. He leaves the club 10th in the table - one place and two points behind Ryan Lowe’s side, who are back in the play-off mix after a run of five games without defeat.