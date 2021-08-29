Sunday’s Championship transfer gossip: Preston North End could be beaten to midfielder’s signature, Reading want ex-Chelsea star, and ex-Man City keeper eyed by Sheffield United

Preston North End look set to lose out to Hull City, who are poised to re-sign Regan Slater on loan from Sheffield United, claims Hull Live.

Slater, 21, spent last season on loan with the Tigers and helped them win the League One title.

Meanwhile, Reading are in talks to sign Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater, according to the Reading Chronicle.

Sunday's transfer news and gossip

The Royals signed Baba Rahman on loan from Chelsea last week – their fourth summer signing.

Now they are in talks to sign Danny Drinkwater on a one-year deal.

Sheffield United are interested in signing former Chelsea and Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero, according to The Sun on Sunday.

The Blades are in the market for a new keeper, having recently let Aaron Ramsdale leave for Arsenal in a £24m deal.

The same newspaper claims Southampton have entered the race for Sheffield United forward Daniel Jebbison.