Sunday’s Championship gossip: QPR eye ex-Preston and Liverpool man, Sheffield Wednesday striker heads for Huddersfield
A round-up of today’s Championship rumours from around the websites and newspapers.
Former Preston North End goalkeeper Andrew Lonergan could join QPR on a free transfer, with the ex-Liverpool man due to leave West Bromwich this summer.
Lonergan, 37, will join Rangers as back-up to Seny Dieng according to the Sun on Sunday.
The same paper claims Blackburn Rovers are planning to loan out Aynsley Pears next season.
Pears, 23, featured three times in the Championship for Rovers in the season just ended.
And ex-Blackburn striker Jordan Rhodes – released by Sheffield Wednesday – is joining former club Huddersfield Town .
He has signed a three-year deal with the Terriers that will officially start on July 1, reports the Sheffield Star.
Elsewhere, newly-promoted Hull City are lining up a summer move for Gillingham’s Jack Tucker, with Peterborough United also interested in the 21-year-old defender (Sun on Sunday).
Tucker featured 43 times in League One for the Gills, scoring one goal.
Relegated Rotherham United could move for Cambridge United’s Paul Mullin, with Bristol Rovers and Plymouth Argyle also eyeing the striker.
Mullin, 26, scored 32 goals in League Two for Cambridge and his contract expires next month (Sun On Sunday).