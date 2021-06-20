Sunday’s Championship gossip from Preston North End’s rivals: Blackpool linked to Euro 2020 defender, Blackburn eye Toulouse winger and Stoke City line up keeper

Bristol City are ‘ready to pay’ Oxford United’s £1.6m asking price for central defender Rob Atkinson this summer, according to the Sun On Sunday.

Atkinson featured 42 times in League One last season and scored twice as Karl Robinson’s side made the play-offs.

The Daily Mail reports that Blackpool and Derby County are among the clubs linked with a move for Motherwell’s Scotland international Stephen O’Donnell.

Sunday's football gossip

They are said to be two of five Championship clubs eyeing the right-back, along with Barnsley, Blackburn and Birmingham.

O’Donnell, 29, is currently playing at the Euros, impressing in the goalless draw with England on Friday night.

Elsewhere, Blackburn Rovers could move for Toulouse striker Rhys Healey, claims the Lancashire Telegraph.

Healey, 26, scored 15 goals in all competitions for the French Ligue 2 side last season.

He made the move to France from MK Dons having scored 21 goals in 42 games during his time at Stadium MK.

Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough have also been linked.

Yorkshire Live say Huddersfield Town right-back Pipa is attracting the interest of Sporting Lisbon.

Finally, the Sun On Sunday claims Stoke City are set to sign goalkeeper Jack Bonham on a free transfer.