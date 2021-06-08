EFL match ball. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

With both the Premier League and EFL seasons now at an end, and with the European Championships just days away, focus has largely shifted away from club football for the time being.

But of course, whenever the transfer window is open there’ll always be plenty of attention on the wheelings, dealings, and speculation that always make the summer such a fascinating proposition.

It won’t be long now until the transfer window is open for business, and we’ve gathered all the information and key dates you need to know about the market over the coming months…

When does the transfer window open?

The summer transfer window will open on Wednesday June 9th.

That date is just two days prior to Euro 2020 kicking off on Friday, with Turkey set to face Italy.

Interestingly, however, many of Europe’s other top markets, including La Liga, Serie A, the Bundesliga, and Ligue 1, are expected to open on July 1st.

When will the transfer window close?

Due to the havoc that the Coronavirus pandemic played last year, the 2020 transfer deadline was pushed back to October 5th, giving clubs longer to complete deals.

Things have returned to normal this time around, however, and the window is expected to close at 11pm BST on August 31st.

That date could vary from country to country, with some markets potentially open for longer.

In that scenario, it would still be possible for players to leave English clubs, but those sides would not be able to bring in replacements.

How will Euro 2020 impact the summer transfer window?

The 2020 European Championships will take place whilst the summer transfer window is open.

Naturally, this could delay potential transfers involving players competing at Euro 2020, particularly for Premier League clubs.

Indeed, it also gives players the opportunity to impress on the big stage and attract interest from elsewhere.

When do the Premier League and EFL start?

As usual, there will be some overlap between the end of the transfer window and the beginning of the new league season.

The Premier League is due to restart on August 14th, while the EFL campaign will begin again a week earlier on August 7th, as is often the case.

When does the January transfer window open?

The 2022 January transfer window will open on Saturday, January 1st and close at 11.59pm on Monday, January 31st.

The January window for La Liga and Serie A opens on January 3rd but also closes on January 31st.

