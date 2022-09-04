Strikers must take fair share of blame for defeat Birmingham, says Preston supporter Tim Mercer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet again, clear cut chances were created by the attacking style of play that manager Ryan Lowe has instilled in his team and yet again the strikers failed to convert any of them.

Adding to the sense of frustration at the final whistle was the most appalling standard of refereeing I have seen at this level for a very long time – a point that Lowe must have agreed with as he received a red card on his way back to the dressing room for making his feelings known in no uncertain terms.

As for the goal conceded, it was a simple loss of concentration by left wing-back Robbie Brady.

Troy Parrott battles with Birmingham City's Dion Sanderson Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Preston North End v Birmingham City - Saturday 3rd September 2022 - Deepdale - Preston World Copyright © 2022 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He failed to track his man as a dangerous cross was whipped into the six-yard box, giving the Blues player a free header and no chance for Freddie Woodman in the PNE goal.

It would be harsh to blame Brady, especially in the context of our mean defensive record and with him being the key creative player in the side at present.

If blame is to be laid anywhere, it must be the strikers who bear the responsibility. Two good chances were created before that goal and of those Emil Riis missed another one-on-one chance when put through by a peach of an Alan Browne pass.

With transfer speculation behind him, the big Dane was given a start and this was his moment to get himself and Preston into winning ways.

Another opportunity involving Riis and his strike partner Troy Parrott was just as agonising to watch as a two-on-two just needed a bit of guile to get that ball in the net!

Instead, both seem to hesitate and get caught in two minds and the chance went begging.

Never underestimate the power of confidence in football, and this fan feels sure both can come good if they can only take some of these early chances.

It must also be said that their team-mates should be expected to chip-in and at present it is all landing onto the shoulders of the front men.

As for our opponents, they had clearly done their homework on us, came well prepared and stuck to their game plan.

They quickly sussed out the referee and took advantage by falling to ground at the merest hint of contact, winning soft freekicks all over the park and managing the game well in the closing stages.