PNE’s next opponents saw their previous game postponed due to Storm Darragh

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Darragh is expected to ‘settle down’ by the time Preston North End play Cardiff City away from home on Wednesday.

The Lilywhites have a midweek trip to south Wales in store, but the Bluebirds were not in action last weekend ‘in the interest of supporter safety’. The only other match to be called off in the Championship last Saturday was Plymouth Argyle vs Oxford United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As of Monday, flood alerts and warnings remain in place in Wales - amid the Storm Darragh clean-up operation. But, it is reported that winds and rainfall will ease off by Wednesday - albeit temperatures are set to remain low, in single figures.

Read More Spot a Preston North End supporter you know in 24 great photos as 23,927 watch Sheffield Wednesday clash

Strong gusts, up to 93ph, were felt in Wales last weekend. Businesses and homes have remain without power as a result, with two flood warnings and 13 alerts for Natural Resources Wales. Train services have also been impacted, with lots of lines closed after fallen debris and trees.

The routes affected, according to Transport for Wales, are between Birmingham International and Shrewsbury, Chester and Holyhead, Swansea and Milford Haven and Swansea and Shrewsbury. Despite all the disruption, Met Office meteorologist, Liam Eslick, has shared an encouraging update for Wales.

He said: "Storm Darragh has now moved its way off towards the south east, so things are going to start to settle down over the next couple of days. But, it is still going to remain quite blustery, especially for south and south east of England, for the next day at least."