By George Hodgson
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 14:02 BST
Preston North End's Will Keane celebratesPreston North End's Will Keane celebrates
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made two changes for this afternoon’s fixture at Stoke City.

Ali McCann comes back into the starting lineup as Jack Whatmough makes his first Championship start for PNE. Kian Best and Duane Holmes drop to the bench, with Andrew Hughes expected to operate at left wing-back in a 3-4-2-1 shape. With the return of McCann, captain Alan Browne will push into a more advanced midfield role alongside Mads Frokjaer.

Deadline day signings Liam Millar and Milutin Osmajic were not signed in time to feature today, with the pair signed subject to international clearance on Friday evening. Ben Whiteman does not make the match day squad despite returning to training this week, while Robbie Brady, Ched Evans, Emil Riis, Calvin Ramsay and Layton Stewart remain absent.

Former PNE man Ben Pearson starts for the hosts, as ex-North End boss Alex Neil makes five changes from the last Championship outing against Millwall. Daniel Johnson is on the bench for the Potters as Andre Vidigal and Ryan Mmaee miss out through injury. New signings Lynden Gooch and Bae Junho are substitutes.

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Whatmough, Storey, Lindsay, Potts, Ledson, McCann, Hughes, Frokjaer, Browne, Keane

PNE subs: Cornell, Seary, Bauer, Cunningham, Best, Holmes, Mawene, Woodburn, Rodriguez-Gentile

Stoke starting XI: Travers; Hoever, McNally, Wilmot, Stevens, Pearson, Burger, Laurent, Leris, Wesley, Campbell

Stoke subs: Bonham, Gooch, Sidibe, Rose, Thompson, Johnson, Jojic, Junho, Gayle

