Stoke City vs Preston North End injury and early team news as 5 out and 4 doubts

PNE in Championship action away from home on Tuesday night

Preston North End will go in search of a first Championship away win since March, when they take on Stoke City on Tuesday night.

The Lilywhites’ next assignment is at the bet365 Stadium, where they face a Stoke side sitting in mid-table. Like North End, the Potters drew 1-1 last time out - with former PNE loan star, Tom Cannon, on the score sheet away to QPR.

Here’s the injury and early team news from both camps, ahead of the 19:45 kick-off in the Potteries...

Preston North End team news

The Lilywhites could welcome Liam Lindsay back from a groin injury, to face his former club. But, the game could still come too soon for the Scot - who has missed the last two games, after being forced off against Sunderland in early November. Robbie Brady is expected to rejoin training next week, as he eyes a return from the ankle ligament blow suffered at Plymouth Argyle - in late October.

Club captain Ben Whiteman has been given the all clear, after he was forced off towards the end of last Saturday’s draw with Derby County. The number four ‘opened his knee’ but has trained fine ahead of Tuesday’s clash. Patrick Bauer is recovering from his elbow injury still, while Ali McCann has picked up a one-match suspension - having been booked for the fifth time.

Out: Robbie Brady, Patrick Bauer, Ali McCann Doubt: Liam Lindsay

Stoke City team news

It’s one midfielder back and one out for the Potters, with Wouter Burger having served his one-match suspension on Saturday. But, Jordan Thompson will miss out after being shown a yellow card at Loftus Road. Stoke will need to make a call on Brighton and Hove Albion loan man, Andrew Moran - who missed the trip to QPR due to illness.

On him, head coach Narcis Pelach said: “If he's not available for Preston, he will be available for Burnley. We need to assess him and see if he's ready to go. If he's not, he won't play, because I want healthy players on the pitch and they need to be able to give everything for the team."

Defensive pair Enda Stevens and Ash Phillips were both in the squad last weekend. Lynden Gooch is back in training and ‘cleared’ to play at the boss’ discretion. Bosun Lawal, Sam Gallagher and former PNE midfielder, Ben Pearson, could all miss out again for the hosts. Pearson, back in September, suffered a ‘setback’ on his return from a hamstring blow.

Out: Ben Pearson, Jordan Thompson. Doubt: Bosun Lawal, Sam Gallagher, Lynden Gooch.