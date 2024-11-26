Ben Whiteman | CameraSport - Ian Cook

Team news is in for tonight’s Championship fixture

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made three changes for tonight’s Championship clash at Stoke City.

Ali McCann is suspended for the visitors, after picking up his fifth booking of the season last time out. He drops out of the squad, while Ryan Ledson and Emil Riis are on the bench. Stefan Thordarson, Duane Holmes and Milutin Osmajic come into the PNE XI.

Mads Frokjaer is also not involved at all, with Heckingbottom having discussed concerns over the Dane’s hamstring in recent days. Robbie Brady and Liam Lindsay both miss out again for North End, while ex-Preston loan star Tom Cannon starts for the Potters.

Stoke head coach, Narcis Pelach, makes four changes from last Saturday’s 1-1 draw at QPR. Wouter Burger is back in the team after suspension, while Junior Tchamadeu, Andrew Moran and Enda Stevens come into the side.

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Whatmough, Hughes, Potts, Whiteman (c), Thordarson, Kesler-Hayden, Holmes, Greenwood, Osmajic. PNE subs: Cornell, Best, Pasiek, Ledson, Bowler, Okkels, Stewart, Riis, Keane.

Stoke City XI: Johansson; Tchamadeu, Phillips, Gibson, Stevens, Seko, Burger, Moran, Manhoef, Junho, Cannon. Stoke City subs: Bonham, Wilmot, Rose, Bocat, Sidibe, Koumas, Tezgel, Vidigal, Ennis.