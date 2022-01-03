Stoke City v Preston North End: Confirmed teams - Two changes for PNE as Ched Evans and Brad Potts start

Brad Potts and Ched Evans came into the side at the expense of Ali McCann and Sean Maguire who were on the bench.

This is North End's first game for more than three weeks after the postponements of the matches with Millwall, Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion due to Covid.

On the bench there was a place for goalkeeper Connor Ripley as back-up to Daniel Iversen.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe

Ripley hasn't been in the registered 25-man squad this season, however the rules over squads have been relaxed by the EFL during the current Covid situation.

Stoke: Davies, Wilmot, Batth, Chester, Ince, Allen, Clucas, Vrancic, Fox, Fletcher, Campbell. Subs: Smnith, Doughty, Brown, Oakley-Boothe, Surridge, Wright-Phillips, Bonham.

PNE: Iversen, Van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, Whiteman, Browne, Potts, Johnson, Earl, Riis, Evans. Subs: Lindsay, McCann, Rafferty, Ledson, Maguire, Sinclair, Ripley.

Referee: Jeremy Simpson (Carnforth)