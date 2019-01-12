"Stockley's just what we've been missing": The best social media reactions to Preston's 1-1 draw with Swansea Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Preston North End fans liked what they saw from new signings Jayden Stockley and Brad Potts in the 1-1 draw with Swansea at Deepdale. Daniel Johnson scored PNE's goal from the penalty spot with Josh Earl sent off late on. We've rounded up your views on the game below Jayden Stockley in action on his Preston North End debut Swansea boss Graham Potter says Connor Roberts pleaded his innocence after conceding crucial penalty in draw with Preston