"Stockley's just what we've been missing": The best social media reactions to Preston's 1-1 draw with Swansea

Preston North End fans liked what they saw from new signings Jayden Stockley and Brad Potts in the 1-1 draw with Swansea at Deepdale.

Daniel Johnson scored PNE's goal from the penalty spot with Josh Earl sent off late on. We've rounded up your views on the game below

Jayden Stockley in action on his Preston North End debut

Jayden Stockley in action on his Preston North End debut