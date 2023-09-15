Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher has backed his decision not to follow Ryan Lowe to Preston North End, ahead of their reunion this Saturday.

Lowe faces his former club for the first time, as his former assistant manager brings his Pilgrims side up to Deepdale for one of their longest away trips of the 2023/24 campaign. Schumacher and Lowe had played together at Bury, and often share their thoughts and opinions with one another, but cards will be kept close to their chest ahead of the first meeting between the two as opposition managers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowe departed Home Park for Preston in December 2021, and Schumacher had the opportunity to join the Lilywhites but instead remained at Plymouth. It is a decision he does not regret.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I always had it in the back of my mind that was what I would like to do," the 39-year-old told the Plymouth Herald. “l always said I wanted to be the best possible coach that I could become. I always had it in the back of my mind that was what I would like to do. I always said I wanted to be the best possible coach that I could become.

He added: "I learned loads being a number two and watched what Ryan did for the three-and-a-half years, or whatever it was, we worked together. When the opportunity was given to me to become the manager I greatly accepted it. I could have been Ryan's number two again for years so it was a big risk to step out on my own but it's one I have enjoyed and so far it's going okay."

It was a decision that worked in Schumacher's favour, as last year he led the Devon-based club to the League One title against the odds, given both Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday had bigger pockets. At one-point of his career, the Plymouth boss was tasked with giving Lowe advice as to how to win games, but now he will have to get into the mind of his former boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schumacher holds no grudge against Lowe for leaving, and backed his decision to move to the Championship. It is a decision that right now looks to have paid off with Preston sitting atop of the league table, albeit five games into the season.

"It's not all about him and me, let's not forget," Schumacher said. “It's two teams - it's Preston North End against Argyle. They have had a brilliant start to the season - they are top of the league, they are unbeaten. I'm looking forward to the game. It's a big test for us. It's going to be a good atmosphere and it's a huge challenge so hopefully we are ready for it.

"I have watched what he has done over the opening weeks of the season and I know the system they are playing. I can't imagine them changing too much because they are having success and are top of the league. He will know what I'm about as well. He knows my beliefs that we stick to what we do, and we try to focus on how we can get the better of the opposition. That's what we will try to do, I don't think there will be too many surprises."

Schumacher also discussed Lowe’s style as a manager and the major strength he sees in the PNE boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad