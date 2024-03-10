Stoke City manager Steven Schumacher

Preston North End's home pitch played a factor in Stoke City's game plan at Deepdale - where the Potters ran out 1-2 winners on Saturday.

The Lilywhites saw their push for a play-off spot stall, as Luke McNally netted an 87th minute winner in Lancashire. PNE substitute Milutin Osmajic had equalised, four minutes after Andrew Hughes' second half own goal - which had fired Stoke ahead.

North End left empty handed though, on a day when manager Ryan Lowe - a good friend of Schumacher's - bemoaned the 'Sunday league' goals shipped by his side. Lowe also credited the way in which Stoke stifled PNE though - with Schumacher changing to a wing-back system.

"All three points are satisfying, these ones in particular because it was the type of game I'm not used to ever playing, not the style,” said Schumacher. "But I felt it was necessary to match Preston up, because physically they're so strong and the pitch plays a huge part - it's a difficult pitch to play football on. So, it had to be a battle. It wasn't pretty on the eye but it was a real good Championship battle and it gives us three points."

Schumacher added: "It's also a realisation from myself. What are we really good at? We're a physical type of team and actually the defensive record before I came was quite good, but we didn't create or score enough goals. That's the problem. We tried to address that and we did create a load of chances in the first few games - we were a bit more free-flowing but then results went against us and confidence dipped.