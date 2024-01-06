Starting lineups confirmed for Chelsea vs Preston North End third round FA Cup tie
Team news is in for this evening's FA Cup third round fixture at Stamford Bridge
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made two changes for this evening's FA Cup third round tie at Chelsea.
Striking duo Will Keane and Milutin Osmajic come into the team, in place of Mads Frokjaer and Ched Evans from the New Year's Day defeat to Sunderland. Jack Whatmough misses out for the visitors through injury.
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino makes four changes from the win at Luton Town, as Raheem Sterling, Alfie Gilchrist, Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk replace Thiago Silva, Conor Gallagher, Noni Madueke - who are all subs - and the unavailable Nicolas Jackson.
PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Potts, McCann, Whiteman, Browne (c), Millar, Osmajic, Keane. PNE subs: Cornell, Cunningham, Best, Ledson, Frokjaer, Holmes, Woodburn, Evans, Riis.
Chelsea starting XI: Petrovic; Gilchrist, Disasi, Colwill, Gusto, Caicedo, Enzo, Sterling, Palmer, Mudryk, Broja. Chelsea subs: Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Thiago Silva, Williams, Maatsen, Gallagher, Golding, Madueke, Washington.