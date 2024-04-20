Ryan Lowe makes five changes as QPR vs Preston North End lineups confirmed
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made five changes for this evening’s clash at Queens Park Rangers.
Alan Browne, Ryan Ledson, Ben Woodburn, Liam Millar and Will Keane come in, as Jack Whatmough, Noah Mawene, Duane Holmes, Mads Frokjaer and Milutin Osmajic drop to the bench. Josh Seary and Kian Best are out of the 18 from Tuesday night. Ben Whiteman, Brad Potts and Ali McCann remain out for the visitors.
PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Millar, Ledson, Browne (c), Brady, Woodburn, Keane, Riis. PNE subs: Cornell, Whatmough, Cunningham, Holmes, Mawene, Frokjaer, Evans, Stewart, Osmajic.
QPR starting XI: Begovic; Dunne, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Paal; Colback, Field; Willock, Andersen, Chair; Dykes. QPR subs: Walsh, Cannon, Fox, Larkeche, Hayden, Hodge, Smyth, Dixon-Bonner, Armstrong.
