Starting lineups confirmed for Preston North End vs Bristol City with one change for hosts
Team news is in for today's Championship fixture at Deepdale
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made one change for this afternoon's match against Bristol City.
From the defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup, Duane Holmes comes in for Will Keane - who drops to the Lilywhites' bench. Layton Stewart and Ben Woodburn take the placed of Ched Evans and Ben Woodburn on the bench, as Jack Whatmough misses out through injury. The visitors are unchanged from their draw at West Ham United.
PNE starting XI: Woodman; Potts, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Whiteman, McCann, Holmes, Browne (c), Millar, Osmajic. PNE subs: Cornell, Cunningham, Best, Ledson, Brady, Frokjaer, Keane, Riis, Stewart.
Bristol City starting XI: O'Leary, Tanner, Vyner, Dickie, Pring, Williams, Gardner-Hickman, Bell, Knight (c), Mehmeti, Conway. Bristol City subs: Bajic, McCrorie, Roberts, James, King, Wells, Knight-Label, Cornick.