Starting lineups confirmed for Preston North End vs Blackburn Rovers as Josh Bowler starts
Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has named his team to take on Blackburn Rovers in Sunday’s Lancashire derby.
The boss has made two changes from last weekend’s draw at Middlesbrough, with Josh Bowler brought in to make his full debut for the Lilywhites - and Liam Lindsay back from suspension. Jack Whatmough drops to the bench, along with Jeppe Okkels.
Striker Will Keane is back in the squad after a short period out injured, while Patrick Bauer misses out with the elbow injury suffered on Tuesday night. Rovers manager John Eustace has named an unchanged team, with ex-PNE academy man Tyrhys Dolan in the XI.
PNE starting XI: Woodman; Potts, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Whiteman (c), McCann, Bowler, Frokjaer, Greenwood, Riis. PNE subs: Cornell, Whatmough, Kesler-Hayden, Ledson, Thordarson, Holmes, Okkels, Keane, Osmajic.
Blackburn Rovers starting XI: Pears; Carter, Batth, Hyam, Beck, Travis (c), Tronstad, Hedges, Dolan, Baker, Ohashi. Blackburn Rovers subs: Toth, McFazdean, Pickering, Buckley, Cantwell, Rankin-Costello, Cozier-Duberry, Weimann, Gueye.
