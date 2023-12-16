Team news is in for today's Championship fixture between Preston North End and Watford

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made two changes for this afternoon's Championship clash against Watford.

Ali McCann and Milutin Osmajic come into the starting lineup for the Lilywhites, with the latter returning from a groin injury. From the team which beat Huddersfield Town in midweek, Duane Holmes and Ched Evans drop to the bench.

Greg Cunningham drops out of the 18, as Calvin Ramsay and Emil Riis remain absent. Meanwhile, Watford manager Valerien Ismael makes four changes from the side which lost narrowly to Ipswich Town last time out. Francisco Sierralta, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Matheus Martins and Vakoun Bayo replace Ryan Porteous, Ryan Andrews, Yaser Asprilla and Mileta Rajovic in the XI.

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Whatmough, Lindsay, Potts, Whiteman, McCann, Millar, Browne, Keane, Osmajic. PNE subs: Cornell, Hughes, Best, Brady, Ledson, Woodburn, Holmes, Frokjaer, Evans.