Club captain Alan Browne misses out all together along with Jordan Storey and Andrew Hughes, while Ryan Ledson drops to the North End bench. Coming in for those four are Greg Cunningham, Jack Whatmough, Ben Whiteman and Robbie Brady. Long-term absentees Ched Evans, Emil Riis and Calvin Ramsay all miss out again. Back on the Preston bench are Kian Best, Noah Mawene and Patrick Bauer.