News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured
M6 reopens after crash shuts motorway
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar

Starting lineups confirmed for Leicester City vs Preston North End as trio miss out

Team news is in for tonight’s Championship clash at the King Power Stadium

By George Hodgson
Published 4th Oct 2023, 18:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 18:55 BST
Preston North End's Liam LindsayPreston North End's Liam Lindsay
Preston North End's Liam Lindsay

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made four changes for tonight’s Championship clash at Leicester City.

Club captain Alan Browne misses out all together along with Jordan Storey and Andrew Hughes, while Ryan Ledson drops to the North End bench. Coming in for those four are Greg Cunningham, Jack Whatmough, Ben Whiteman and Robbie Brady. Long-term absentees Ched Evans, Emil Riis and Calvin Ramsay all miss out again. Back on the Preston bench are Kian Best, Noah Mawene and Patrick Bauer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leicester boss Enzo Maresca has made one change from Sunday’s win over Blackburn Rovers, with Conor Coady handed his home debut for the Foxes - as he replaces the suspended Jannik Vestergaard.

PNE XI: Woodman; Whatmough, Lindsay, Cunningham, Potts, Whiteman, McCann, Brady, Holmes, Millar, Osmajic

Most Popular

PNE subs: Cornell, Bauer, Best, Ledson, Woodburn, Frokjaer, Mawene, Stewart, Keane

Leicester XI: Hermansen;Ricardo, Faes, Coady, Justin, Dewsbury-Hall, Winks, Ndidi, Mavididi, Fatawu, Vardy (c)

Leicester subs: Stolarczyk, Casadei, Albrighton, Theanacho, Souttar, Choudhury, Daka, Yunus, Marcal

Related topics:Leicester City