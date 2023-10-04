Starting lineups confirmed for Leicester City vs Preston North End as trio miss out
Team news is in for tonight’s Championship clash at the King Power Stadium
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made four changes for tonight’s Championship clash at Leicester City.
Club captain Alan Browne misses out all together along with Jordan Storey and Andrew Hughes, while Ryan Ledson drops to the North End bench. Coming in for those four are Greg Cunningham, Jack Whatmough, Ben Whiteman and Robbie Brady. Long-term absentees Ched Evans, Emil Riis and Calvin Ramsay all miss out again. Back on the Preston bench are Kian Best, Noah Mawene and Patrick Bauer.
Leicester boss Enzo Maresca has made one change from Sunday’s win over Blackburn Rovers, with Conor Coady handed his home debut for the Foxes - as he replaces the suspended Jannik Vestergaard.
PNE XI: Woodman; Whatmough, Lindsay, Cunningham, Potts, Whiteman, McCann, Brady, Holmes, Millar, Osmajic
PNE subs: Cornell, Bauer, Best, Ledson, Woodburn, Frokjaer, Mawene, Stewart, Keane
Leicester XI: Hermansen;Ricardo, Faes, Coady, Justin, Dewsbury-Hall, Winks, Ndidi, Mavididi, Fatawu, Vardy (c)
Leicester subs: Stolarczyk, Casadei, Albrighton, Theanacho, Souttar, Choudhury, Daka, Yunus, Marcal