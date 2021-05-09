Stand-in boss Frankie did it his way, says PNE Fans’ Panel’s John Smith

Since he took up the position eight matches ago just like Ol’ Blue Eyes, our Frankie has faced it all, stood tall and done it his way mainly by changing the team’s dull, defensive formation to a 3-5-2 system better suited for a more adventurous intense type of pressing game.

The terrific set of results this change has produced has restored the players’ confidence and also lifted the fans’ spirits as we have retained the important local bragging rights over our “friends” from East Lancashire after finishing above them for a sixth successive season.

While Frankie was once not everybody’s cup of tea it will now be hard to ignore his credentials for the job after our fourth win on the spin at Forest.

Alan Browne on the ball for PNE at Forest on Saturday

After going behind to a stunning 35-yard effort in a slightly lacklustre first half things were much different after Frankie changed to a 3-4 -3 line-up at half-time which paid dividends when Scott Sinclair and Tom Bayliss, two of the players involved in the tweaking of formation, combined for our equalising goal.

The second goal was typical of the more direct style of play we have played recently after a high crossfield ball was headed across the box by Ched Evans and then headed home by Liam Lindsay.

To use the lyrics of another signature tune, it is now “ Que Sera Sera” to a forgettable season for me and a case of “whatever will be”for Frankie but maybe we will both be returning to Deepdale in August.