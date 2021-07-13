St Johnstone v Preston North End: Team news from McDiarmid Park
Preston North End travelled to Perth to take on double Scottish cup winners St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.
Lilywhites head coach Frankie McAvoy named a starting XI with a 3-5-2 formation, Matthew Olosunde making his first PNE appearance after joining from Rotherham United earlier in July.
There was another start for second-year scholar Lewis Leigh, the Preston-born teenager lining-up in midfield.
Centre-half Patrick Bauer got his second start as he looks to pick-up match fitness after seven months out with a ruptured Achilles tendon.
McAvoy is set to make a number of changes as the game goes on, with North End playing Celtic on Saturday during their stay in Scotland.
St Johnstone are managed by former PNE left-back Callum Davidson. Included in their side is ex-Preston striker Stevie May.
St Johnstone: Clark, Rooney, Kerr, McCart, Gordon, Booth, Wotherspoon, Davidson, McCann, O'Halloran, May. Subs: Parish, Brown, Devine, Muller, Hendry, Craig, Ballantyne, Northcott, Denham, Kucheriavyi, Moreland.
PNE: Hudson, van den Berg, Bauer, Earl, Olosunde, Whiteman, Leigh, Rafferty, Harrop, Maguire, Riis. Subs: Cunningham, Bayliss, Ledson, Evans,. Barkhuizen, Sinclair, Lindsay, Storey, Potts, Lombard.
