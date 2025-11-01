Southampton vs Preston North End: Confirmed team news and starting XIs

Alfie Devine | Getty Images

Team news is in from St Mary’s

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made three changes for this afternoon’s match at Southampton.

Andrija Vukcevic, Daniel Jebbison and Lewis Gibson drop out from last Friday’s win over Sheffield United, through injury. Liam Lindsay, Thierry Small and Milutin Osmajic come into the starting XI.

The PNE boss remains without Ali McCann, Robbie Brady, Jordan Thompson, Pol Valentin, Will Keane and Brad Potts. New signing Jamal Lewis is on the bench. Young trio trio Ed Nolan, Max Wilson and Noah Mawene make the match day squad.

Southampton boss Will Still also makes three changes from the defeat at Blackburn Rovers, with former Preston loan star Cameron Archer missing out all together after injuring his ankle at Ewood Park.

Shea Charles is absent from the Saints’ squad while Joshua Quarshie drops to the bench. Still has brought Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Flynn Downes and Caspar Jander into the side, with Tom Fellows back in the squad. Welington is suspended.

PNE starting XI: Iversen; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Offiah, Whiteman (c), Armstrong, Small, Devine, Dobbin, Osmajic. PNE substitutes: Walton, Lewis, Nolan, Thordarson, Frokjaer, Mawene, Wilson, Smith.

Southampton starting XI: McCarthy; Edwards, Wood, Harwood-Bellis, Roerslev, Downes, Jander, Manning, Azaz, Armstrong (c), Scienza. Southampton subs: Bazunu, Quarshie, Stephens, Matsuki, Aribo, Fellows, Robinson, Downs, Oyekunie.