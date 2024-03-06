Southampton FC

Preston North End make the long trip down to Southampton tonight - as Ryan Lowe's men look to extend their unbeaten run and continue the play-off push. Standing in their way, though, is a Saints side gunning for automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

Here are all the key match details.

When is kick off?

The game gets under way at 19:45 on Wednesday, 6 March. There are five other games taking place in the Championship tonight.

How can I follow the game?

PNE's clash at Southampton will be available via the Sky Sports red button. QPR vs West Brom is the main game, on Sky Sports Main Event. To watch Preston's away clash, head to Sky Sports Football and press the red button shortly before kick-off. iFollow video passes are also available to fans, worldwide, for £10. iFollow audio passes are £2.50, while BBC Radio Lancashire will also provide commentary. The Lancashire Post will have a live text blog up and running, too.

What is the team news?

PNE's injury list is relatively short given the stage of the season. Brad Potts should be back from his hamstring issue after the international break (March 29). Ched Evans recently had a 'clean out' in his knee and Ryan Lowe suggested, last weekend, that he could return for the final few games. As for Southampton, goal scorer at Deepdale, Kyle Walker-Peters, is set to miss out along with Ryan Fraser, Ross Stewart and Juan Larios.

Who is the referee?

Ben Toner is the man in the middle, for his first Preston game ever and his eighth in the Championship during his career. Toner has shown 120 yellow cards and one red in his 24 games this season. Assisting him are Rob Smith and George Byrne, with Gavin Ward the fourth official.

Are tickets still available?

Away tickets can be bought from the ground, with only card payments accepted. Tickets go off sale online and from Deepdale at 10am.

What are the match odds?

Paddy Power have a win for Southampton at 4/11, with a draw priced at 15/4. You can get an away win for North End at 6/1.

What form are both teams in?

Southampton last 10 in league: WLLWLWWWWD