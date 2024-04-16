Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made two changes to his team to face Southampton this evening.

Club captain Alan Browne is not fit enough to start, while Will Keane also drops to the bench at St Mary’s. In comes youngster Noah Mawene, for his second Championship start, while Emil Riis partners Milutin Osmajic up front. Liam Millar, Ben Whiteman, Brad Potts and Ali McCann all remain out injured for the visitors.