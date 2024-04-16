Ryan Lowe makes two changes to his Preston North End team against Southampton

Team news is in for tonight's Championship clash at St Mary's
By George Hodgson
Published 16th Apr 2024, 19:02 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2024, 19:17 BST
Milutin Osmajic Milutin Osmajic
Milutin Osmajic

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made two changes to his team to face Southampton this evening.

Club captain Alan Browne is not fit enough to start, while Will Keane also drops to the bench at St Mary’s. In comes youngster Noah Mawene, for his second Championship start, while Emil Riis partners Milutin Osmajic up front. Liam Millar, Ben Whiteman, Brad Potts and Ali McCann all remain out injured for the visitors.

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Holmes, Whatmough, Mawene, Brady, Frokjaer, Osmajic, Riis. PNE subs: Cornell, Seary, Best, Cunningham, Ledson, Browne, Keane, Stewart, Evans.

Southampton starting XI: Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Manning, Downes, Aribo, S. Armstrong, Brooks, Adams, A. Armstrong. Southampton subs: Lumley, Bree, Stephens, Smallbone, Charles, Rothwell, Edozie, Fraser, Kamaldeen

