Sky Sports pundit David Prutton thinks Southampton will bring Preston North End's unbeaten run to an end on Wednesday night.

The Lilywhites have picked up 15 points from their last seven games, with last weekend's home draw with Hull City keeping PNE in the play-off mix. But, a tricky away test is now in store, as North End head to promotion-chasing Southampton.

It was a cracking contest at Deepdale, in the reverse fixture this season. Russell Martin's side nicked a draw in the 96th minute and went on to go 23 games without defeat. Prutton has been impressed with PNE in recent weeks, but senses that Southampton may just be too strong and run out 2-1 winners.

Prutton said: 'What a win for Southampton at the weekend. To nick it so late at Birmingham, to keep them within touching distance of Ipswich, should have given them a real boost. They do have to sit back and watch the other three above them play on Tuesday night, mind.