Southampton boss Russell Martin describes Preston North End in four words

Southampton boss Russell Martin is wary of Preston North End's recent form and the threat his side will face on Wednesday night.

The Lilywhites are in action at St Mary's for the first time since 2011, as they take on a Saints side vying for automatic promotion with Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Leeds United. North End head to the south coast with confidence high though, having lost one of their last nine games.

Southampton went on an incredible unbeaten run of 23 games this season, but recent form has been patchier - with three wins and three defeats from their last six and 13 goals conceded. It's an important game for both teams on Wednesday and Martin certainly isn't taking Preston lightly.

"Yeah and we're meeting them at a difficult time, because they're in a really good place," said the Southampton boss. "So, I think we know what to expect - they are very physical, strong, athletic and powerful. They are really good at what they do and the way they play, so they will definitely try and make it hard for us.

"We have to play in the same way we have in the last two games - in terms of the build-up and the way we start the game, because that has such an effect on everything else. I loved the willingness to risk the ball on Saturday, to run for each other and create chances - it was back. It felt like the team was back in that sense and now we need to bring that again.